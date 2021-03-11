No safe space for case files in Karnal judicial complex

A record room was established in the Judicial Complex, Sector 12, Karnal, to keep files of the cases decided in the district and subordinate courts. But due to the increase in the number of such cases, this space has become insufficient, due to which such some records have now been compulsorily kept in a vacant court room in the judicial complex. Similarly, the number of pending cases in the district and subordinate courts is also increasing day by day and there is not enough space in the judicial premises to keep the files of such cases safely. Therefore, the Punjab and Haryana High Court is requested to kindly get the report of District and Sessions Judge as well as district administration in this respect and a new record room be constructed and additional space should also be created to keep the files of pending cases safely at the earliest. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Village street flooded with stagnant water

I went to village Amargarh to attend a marriage. The main entrance of the village, leading to the populated area was lying flooded with dark stagnant water, emitting foul smell. Forget about moving on vehicles, even walking in the street was scary.The villagers told me that they have made repeated pleas to relevant officials, but in vain. The spot has become a breeding ground for mosquitos. The administration should raise the level of the road to drain out this filthy water as soon as possible. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Water bills not issued since January

The HSVP, Panchkula, has not issued water consumption bills since January 2022. It becomes very difficult to pay accumulated amount after four to five months. The bills should be issued on time. —Amit Sabharwal, Panchkula

