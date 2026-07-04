No salaries for months, Miri Piri hospital staff go on indefinite strike in Haryana

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While the emergency services, ICU, dialysis, delivery, and scheduled surgeries will remain functional, the OPD services have been stopped. Nearly 600 patients visit the OPDs daily.

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The employees, under the banner of the Miri Piri Karamchari Sangharsh Samiti, today staged a dharna at the hospital and raised slogans in support of their demand. They said the dispute between the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had affected the services of the hospital.

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While the HSGMC has refused to clear the dues, claiming that it was yet to take over possession, the SGPC has refused to provide the budget after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled in favour of the HSGMC in May.

The employees said both committees should resolve their issues and make it clear who would be running the hospital.

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Earlier, the HSGMC had assured them that the salaries would be released, but due to the ongoing conflict, it failed to provide the funds.

Secretary of Miri Piri Trust Sukhminder Singh said, “Earlier, HSGMC leaders were eager to take over the possession of the institute, but after learning about the financial position and the requirement of budget, they did not turn up. The SGPC had been managing the hospital and providing adequate budget, but after the court’s order, it was HSGMC’s duty to financially support the institute. The High Court’s order of May has been challenged, and the notice of motion has been issued for July 27. If the matter is decided in the favour of the SGPC, it will again start funding the hospital.”

HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The Haryana committee is yet to take over the possession. It is still being managed by the trust headed by the SGPC president, hence, it should continue to fund the hospital and ensure its smooth functioning.”