No salaries for staff of Red Cross de-addiction centre for 27 months

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, December 13
Employees at the Red Cross Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Rohtak, have not received their salaries for 27 months.
However, the authorities concerned seem to be indifferent to their plight. A visit to the centre revealed that it has been rendered almost non-functional due to paucity of funds.
The employees, on condition of anonymity, complained that they had not got their salaries after September 2021. “I have been forced to take loans to support my family as we have not been getting salaries for over two years,” lamented a staff member.
The employees recently conveyed their grievance to the Prime Minister’s Office in the hope of getting reprieve.
They said they had received their dues for April-September 2021 in January 2023, but had not received any further payment. “Apart from financial distress, the non-payment of salaries also causes mental trauma and amounts to violation of our rights. We appeal to the authorities concerned to get our salaries released so that we can lead a dignified life,” said another employee.
Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said he had sought details from the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) regarding the matter.
