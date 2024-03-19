No say in CM’s selection, Cabinet expansion: Rao Inderjit

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 18

Gurugram’s incumbent MP and Central minister Rao Inderjit Singh has said he had no say in the Cabinet, amid speculation that he was a major hurdle in its expansion. “I have not been involved in the selection of CM or Cabinet, and now its expansion. I have no involvement in these issues,” he said, addressing the media after his meeting with BJP workers.

Visibly miffed for being “ignored” in critical state politics matters, he said his focus was to win the Lok Sabha elections with a bigger margin than last year, when he defeated Congress candidate Ajay Singh Yadav by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

There is resentment among core Ahir/Yadav voters over no representation in the state Cabinet.

Sources revealed that the Haryana Government was in no rush to expand as the high command had asked it to stay clear of any controversies and to wait if there was discord over expansion.

Meanwhile, Rao Inderjit Singh asked workers and leaders to mobilise voters. “You need to reach out to every single house and every single voter. They need to be sensitised about the difference we made to their lives and what is our vision. We need to get them to polling centres and vote for development,” he said.

Targeting the Opposition, he said, “Development has left them speechless, because they just planned while we have delivered. The country is in the strongest position ever and every single Haryanvi is getting his or her due,” he said.

The meeting was attended not just by workers, but incumbent MLAs of the segment and Vidhan Sabha aspirants. Having battled speculation of his replacement as Lok Sabha candidate, owing to differences with former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh has proven his mettle and place in the party.

