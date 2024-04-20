No screening test for pupils, parents in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 19

There will be no screening test for admission to private and government schools across Haryana.

Acting on the complaints that certain schools were subjecting pupils and their guardians to screening tests, the Hayana Government today asked district level officials to come down heavily on this malpractice.

Rs 25,000 fine for first offence No person or school shall, while admiting a child, collect any capitation or subject the child to screening procedure. The school or person will be punishable with a fine which may extend to Rs 25,000 for first contravention and Rs 50,000 for each subsequent contravention, says an order of the Directorate of School Education

The order directed the district-level officials to implement various provisions, specifically Rule 13 of the RTE Act, in letter and spirit. The RTE Act guarantees free and compulsory education to a certain percentage of children belonging to poorer sections of society between the age group of 6-14 years.

Meanwhile, the order also directed the government schools not to subject the students passing Class VIII and seeking admission in Class IX in the neighborhood school to any screening test.

It is the moral duty of the neighborhood schools to make transition trom Class VIII to Class IX smooth and hassle-free, the order added.

