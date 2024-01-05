 No seat-sharing talks yet with AAP in Haryana: Hooda : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • No seat-sharing talks yet with AAP in Haryana: Hooda

No seat-sharing talks yet with AAP in Haryana: Hooda

'We will talk about seat-sharing after some criteria are fixed'

No seat-sharing talks yet with AAP in Haryana: Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 5

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said there has been no seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana and it will happen only after some criteria are set.

Asked whether the Congress was willing to share seats with AAP in the parliamentary elections, Hooda evaded the query by calling it a "hypothetical question".

He was speaking to the media after the re-joining of former minister Nirmal Singh into the party.

Singh, who had quit the Congress in 2019 to join AAP, rejoined the grand old party on Friday.

To the question of whether Singh's action would affect the party's ties with AAP in Haryana, which is an ally of the INDIA bloc, Hooda said there has been no seat-sharing arrangement with AAP yet.

"The INDIA alliance is a good and strong step, but there has been no decision yet on the seat-sharing between allies of the opposition bloc. In a democracy, both the ruling and the opposition sides need to be strong and this is the first step," he told reporters.

Asked what would be the seat-sharing ratio with AAP, Hooda said, "We will talk about seat-sharing after some criteria are fixed."   

On whether the Congress was willing to give any seats to AAP in Haryana, Hooda said, "It is a hypothetical question".

To a question on the grant of party tickets, AICC in-charge for Haryana Deepak Babaria said, "We are going by merit and priority will be given to anyone fit on merit."     

The AAP is a key constituent of the INDIA bloc and the party is in power in Delhi and Punjab. AAP is seeking to have a tie-up with the Congress and seat-sharing talks would begin soon.

Even as Punjab and Delhi state unit of the Congress are opposed to any alliance or seat-sharing with AAP, its Haryana wing has not made anything clear.

The Congress which is contesting the Lok Sabha elections under the INDIA bloc banner is seeking to replace the BJP from power in 2024 through the support of like-minded parties in a united opposition.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhupinder Hooda #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

3
Punjab

Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students

4
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

5
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

8
India

'Plot to kill' Gurpatwant Pannun: Supreme Court junks plea on Indian held in Czech Republic

9
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

10
Punjab

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Amritsar: Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility; evening flights to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata cancelled

10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

‘This friendship, affection and trust will never be broken’, Arvind Kejriwal greets Manish Sisodia on birthday

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Hizbul terrorist arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources

Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination

DSP’s murder case solved

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Goraya: Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Hoshiarpur DC: Educate children on dangers of Chinese string

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

45-year-old Giaspura man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Ludhiana: Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana doctor fined Rs 50 lakh for violating undertaking

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at Patiala's old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Gurugram model murder case: 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

Patiala shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital