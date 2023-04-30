No section happy with govt working: Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that only corrupt, liquor contractors, those dealing with intoxicants and criminals were happy with the BJP-JJP government. No section of the state, including farmers, labourers, employees, traders, elders, youth, and children, was satisfied with the present government, he said.

Hooda said, “This is why the public is now waiting for the elections and is looking towards Congress with a hope. Almost a year is left for the election. There is a mass exodus from the BJP-JJP combine. Till now, more than 50 big leaders have left the ruling parties and joined the Congress. These include former MLAs, former candidates and sitting office-bearers.”

Hooda’s take Today, wrestlers are sitting at Jantar Mantar and farmers in mandis are dejected. The government is listening to neither of them. —Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former CM

“It often happens that leaders leave the Opposition parties and go to the ruling parties, but the opposite is happening in Haryana. Here the leaders are leaving the ruling parties. This tells in which direction the wind of change is blowing in Haryana,” he said.

The former CM said using their democratic rights, the players were protesting at Jantar Mantar but they were being harassed by disrupting their household electricity and water supply.

Informing about the upcoming programmes of the Congress, Hooda said, “The party’s public dialogue is continuing. Party leaders are going to the people. The Congress programmes are getting huge public support. On April 30, I will hold a public dialogue in Kurukshetra. In the coming days, the Opposition will organise a ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ in Bhiwani.”

“Until the anti-people BJP-JJP alliance is uprooted, the Congress will continue to be on streets and among people. After the formation of the party’s government in the state, this movement will be used for the public service,” he said.