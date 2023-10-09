No security guards deployed at residential areas

Main gates in Faridabad’s residential sectors remain closed during the day, leading to problems for residents. Moreover, there are no security guards for surveillance at night. The RWAs, in violation of the standard norm, have been closing these gates without paying heed to the residents’ requests. The authorities concerned should take immediate action against the violators. —Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

Defunct streetlights, stray cattle pose threat

Streetlights installed along roads leading to the Ambala Cantonment bus stand are defunct, posing inconvenience to commuters at night. To make matters worse, stray cattle roaming on these roads have increased the risk of accidents. The municipal corporation should address these issues at the earliest. —Rajan, Ambala

Residents pestered by stray animals

Residents of Karnal are perturbed by stray animals roaming around freely in the city. Troops of monkeys, packs of dogs and stray cattle can be seen in and around residential areas, troubling the residents. There have also been instances of monkeys entering houses, damaging water tanks and other valuables. In addition, stray dogs and cattle pose a risk to commuters. The authorities concerned should launch a drive to keep a check on these stray animals. —Munish Arya, Karnal

