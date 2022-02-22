No state board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in Haryana this session

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 21

The Haryana Government has decided not to conduct board exams for Classes 5 and 8 in this academic session due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar has confirmed the decision.

The development has brought cheer to private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as they had been resisting the move ever since the government announced to hold the board exams for Classes 5 and 8 from this academic session.

Notably, the SCERT had authorised the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to conduct the exams for students of all government and private schools being run in the state. The BSEH had also started the process by directing all private schools to get them registered with it besides enrolling their students for the exams.

The private schools rued that the BSEH could not take exams of those schools affiliated to other boards as it would mean dual affiliation which was neither practical nor feasible.

Hailing the government’s decision, Anil Kaushik, president, Progressive Private Schools’ Association, said their struggle had finally borne fruit. “It will also take some pressure off students as well as parents,” he added.