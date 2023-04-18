No takers, tenders for two flyovers in Karnal to be floated yet again

Karnal, April 17
With the Public Works Department (PWD) (B&R) getting technical approval for the construction of two flyovers with an increased budget in the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has started the process to float tenders.
It is for the sixth time that the tenders of this project would be floated as earlier the HSVP floated the tender twice, and the Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL), an agency looking after the Karnal Smart City project, had floated tenders thrice, but no agency had shown interest.
Now, the officials are hopeful that with increase in the budget, agencies would come forward to construct the flyovers. This project would be on EPC mode and the agency would have to submit drawings and designs along with completion and maintenance for ten years.
“The PWD (B&R) has given technical approval to the estimates filed by the HSVP. The KSCL has also given nod for floating the tender. Details of the project are being uploaded on Haryana Engineering Work (HEW) portal,” said Dharamvir, XEN, HSVP.
As per the officials, the construction of two flyovers – one on the railway road from Haryana Nursing Home to Government Girls College and the second from Committee Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk with an intersection at Committee Chowk, will ease the traffic congestion in the city.
“The project would help in easing the traffic congestion in the city as these would be constructed on the busiest roads,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO, KSCL.
Will be built on single pillar with two lanes
- It is an ambitious project of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and would be constructed on a single pillar having two lanes on each flyover
- The length of one flyover on the railway road would be around 2.22 km, while the length of the flyover between Committee Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk would be around 500m
Cost of project increased from Rs 93 cr to Rs 127 cr
The estimated cost of the project has been increased to Rs 127.75 crore from Rs 93 crore earlier. The increased estimate will include the cost of construction, traffic signs, road markings, construction of drains along service roads, electrification, GST and others. — Dharamvir, XEN, HSVP
