No threat to BJP, will complete term: Sharma

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 9

Reacting to the Congress’s demand for imposition of the President’s rule in the state after three independent MLAs withdrew their support, the BJP candidate and outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma said there was no threat to the state government and it would complete its term. Even so, the BJP would form its government in the state for the third time. The Congress is nervous due to the growing support base of the BJP.

Sharma was addressing poll meetings in the Bahadurgarh and Kosli Assembly segments of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

“Due to the fear of defeat, the Congress has now started plotting against me. Two namesake people have filed nomination papers in an attempt to confuse voters but this tactic will not work and people will vote for the BJP as they know that only Narendra Modi can strengthen the nation,” he added.

Sharma claimed the BJP would retain all 10 seats in Lok Sabha elections as people had rejected the Congress and its leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar said, “The Congress has nothing to do with the problems of common men and it promoted corruption during its rule in past while the Modi government has worked to protect the interests of the poor, women, youth and farmers in the past decade.”

