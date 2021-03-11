'No Tricolour, no ration' video lands depot holder in soup

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 10

The licence of a depot holder of Hemda-Chirao village was suspended by the District Food and Supplies Controller for allegedly forcing people to pay Rs 20 to buy the national flag before taking ration.

As per sources, the action was initiated after a video of the depot holder — identified as Dinesh Kumar — captured by a news portal, went viral on social media. BJP MP Varun Gandhi along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have also shared the video on their social media sites.

In the video, a man, appearing to be the depot holder, says, “Our Inspector has directed us that each person taking ration has to buy the Tricolour for Rs 20 and hoist it atop their homes.”

He said the depot holders had been directed not to give ration to anyone who refuses to buy the national flag.

“We got a complaint and an inquiry was conducted by the department, following which the licence of the depot holder has been suspended as he was misleading the public,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.