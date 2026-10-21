‘No truck in Punjab; our alliance is with its people’, says Haryana CM

From the ranks of the BJP to the highest office in the government, CM Nayab Singh Saini’s journey reflects the rise of a grassroots politician. Seen as a people's man and the party's OBC face, he is spearheading the BJP's forays into Punjab that goes to the polls next year. In a free-wheeling interview with Associate Editor Geetanjali Gayatri, Saini, who recently completed two years in office, talks of Haryana’s achievements, Punjab’s drug problems, and how the political mood in the neighbouring state is changing in favour of the BJP.

GG: What is your biggest achievement, and what could you have done better, or would like to work on?

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CM: I thank the people of Haryana for their blessings and support. Unlike previous governments of the Congress and other parties, which often left big promises unfulfilled, we are committed to delivering on our commitments. We had made 217 resolutions before the Assembly elections. Of these, 76 have been fulfilled, while work on 143 is underway. We had promised farmers that their crops would be procured at MSP, and we have fulfilled that commitment. Under the Lado Lakshmi scheme, we have transferred around Rs 2,500 crore to women’s accounts. In Punjab, the Congress and its allies had promised to provide Rs 1,000 to women but failed to fulfil the commitment. When only three months of their tenure remained, the CM started talking about giving the money. Our government, in contrast, is focused on fulfilling its commitments. We assured kidney patients that they would receive free dialysis, and around two lakh patients have benefited from the scheme. We have also implemented the PM’s commitment to provide healthcare benefits to people aged 70 and above, spending around Rs 8-10 crore on their treatment.

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GG: When will all the promises be fulfilled?

CM: We still have three years to fulfil our commitments. When I released our 2024 election resolution, I promised that by 2029, all promises would be fulfilled. We have prioritised key announcements and are working at three times the pace under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. We have fulfilled our promise to grant land ownership rights to farmers who had been cultivating allotted land for decades. We have also regularised houses built on panchayat land and fulfilled our commitment to provide gas cylinders for Rs 500 to eligible families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. More than Rs 300 crore has been deposited in women’s accounts under the scheme. The Congress had promised 100 sq yard plots to the poor but failed to provide the land or documents. We have distributed plot papers and land to beneficiaries in rural areas and directed officials to identify families without land to build houses.

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GG: Is this something that you wanted to do, but have not been able to do it?

CM: I do exactly what I think. Our approach follows the PM’s principle of fulfilling commitments and working for the welfare of people. Despite ruling India for 55 years across three generations, the Congress failed to provide adequate relief and facilities to the poor. Now, its leaders are trying to mislead people and provoke the youth. Punjab, too, wants change. People have seen the BJP government’s work in Haryana, and are asking what facilities and development Punjab has received. They have been waiting for five years, but little has changed. In five years, only jokes are doing the rounds and the Punjab Government has no work or achievements to showcase.

GG: You have been campaigning extensively in Punjab. Do you believe the BJP has a chance there, despite other parties having a stronger presence?

CM: People of Punjab are watching the development in Haryana. I consider Punjab my elder brother, and Haryana is the younger brother. People in Punjab have seen the difference between the two states, particularly in the treatment of farmers. They were promised MSP but did not get it, whereas Haryana has ensured procurement at MSP. The recent heavy rainfall has affected harvesting and procurement, and I understand the difficulties because I am also a farmer’s son. Farmers want their crops to be sold promptly in the market, but natural calamities can cause delays. I have assured farmers that we will procure every grain produced in Haryana. It is our government’s responsibility, and we are working to fulfil it.

GG: The IDFC First Bank scam exposed a nexus involving officials and bank personnel. Why did it remain undetected for so long, and what steps are being taken to prevent its recurrence?

CM: As soon as it came to my notice, I took immediate action and ensured that the entire amount was deposited back. I also made it clear in the Vidhan Sabha that the matter would be investigated and those responsible would face action. Private banks were empanelled in 2013, during the Congress government. After the matter came to light, I ordered their de-empanelment and directed officials to review the banking arrangements. The Finance Department and Chief Secretary are examining the issue. Investigation has been handed over to the CBI, and we have formulated a standard operating procedure specifying the criteria for empanelment and removal of banks. Our priority is to strengthen the nation. The name of India is being taken with great respect. This is due to the PM’s hard work. Our youth do not know about the problems we faced.

GG: So you are saying that these youths who are protesting, whether it is the Jantar Mantar protest or against SIR, they are misled?

CM: Yes, they are being misled through lies and misinformation. They may not know the conditions that prevailed in Haryana before 2014, as many were only four or five years old at the time. Now, in 2026, they are eligible to vote and can see protests taking place frequently, but they may not know the realities of the past. Before 2014, power was not even supplied for four hours. Slogans of 24-hour supply were given for votes but there was nothing on the ground. In Punjab, the CM has promised free electricity, but people are getting it for only four or five hours. Providing free electricity means little if power is not available. In the Congress government, lists were made and people took loans, borrowed money and gave money to get jobs. Parents used to work hard to get a recommendation from ministers. However, there was no surety of getting a job. We gave jobs on merit and “bina parchi, bina kharchi”. The Congress is lying to the youth.

GG: HKRN employees have been protesting and the government is yet to make them permanent. What is holding back the decision?

CM: We had given the guarantee that we will provide job security and we have launched a portal that registers nearly 70,000 employees. I was surprised the Congress protested outside the HKRN office recently. We have provided security to the youth. Earlier, if a youth earned Rs 4,000, he used to get only Rs 3,000 in hand as the contractor would take a cut from his salary. By introducing online payments, we have ended exploitation. Congress MLAs came attired in black to the Vidhan Sabha during the session. They don’t let Parliament or the Vidhan Sabha function and protest even when the government is taking the right decisions.

GG: The Opposition has accused you of being a part-time CM, given your programmes in Punjab. Do you agree? Is there a likelihood of an alliance in Punjab?

CM: A Punjabi brother will become the CM soon and Punjab will become the number 1 state. There will be no alliance. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. Some time back, former CM and Congress leader Channi climbed onto a dumper to expose illegal mining under AAP rule. However, illegal mining was rampant even during Congress tenure. This was only a gimmick. If it is illegal, action should have been taken. The AAP came to power on Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name. However, the government has not walked in his footsteps.

GG: You have taken a number of initiatives for the Sikh community in Haryana. Does it have to do with elections in Punjab?

CM: I have a photo of myself from long back; I used to wear a turban. The turban is a gift of the Gurus who protected the country and religion. We are breathing freely because of the Gurus. The ‘dastar’ is also a blessing of the Gurus. That is his (reference to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann) thinking. He wants politics. We want the progress of Punjab.

GG: What are Haryana’s achievements that you are showcasing in Punjab? Why should Punjab vote for the BJP?

CM: People know and can see that Haryana is way ahead of Punjab. People there call me with affection. The AAP made false promises, whether it was pension to senior citizens or purchase of crops on MSP. Haryana has fulfilled its promises and pensions get deposited on the 10th of every month; farmers have benefitted from the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojna. People know that a double-engine government under Modi can make rapid strides.

GG: Drug addiction is a major concern in Punjab. If the BJP comes to power in the state, how does it plan to dismantle the drug trafficking nexus?

CM: Drug addiction is an emotional issue and should not be politicised. It is the responsibility of the state government to protect its youth from drugs and take strict action against those involved in the illegal trade. However, the Mann government has failed to curb the menace and is patronising the drug mafia. In Punjab, those who raise their voice against the mafia are either shot or booked by the police. Both the Congress and the AAP came to power promising to eradicate drugs but failed to deliver. The AAP had even pledged to eliminate the menace within three to six months of forming the government. In Haryana, we are committed to keeping our youth away from drugs. We organise monthly marathons to encourage them to take up sports. Properties worth over Rs 11 crore belonging to people involved in drug trafficking have been seized, and around 4,000 to 5,000 people have been sent to jail. We have set up the Sankalp Society to combat addiction and formed committees involving NGOs at the village, district and state levels to ensure treatment, rehabilitation and the reintegration of affected people into society. If the BJP comes to power in Punjab, we will work to eliminate the drug menace that is thriving with political patronage.