No-trust motion against Rohtak Block panel chief

A no-trust motion was passed against the president and vice-president of the Rohtak Block Committee.

Voting on the no-trust move was held in presence of Rohtak ADC Narendra Kumar on Friday.

As many as 22 of the 30 members of the committee voted in favour of the no-trust motion, following which it was passed.

The group of committee members led by Khushi Ram had sought the no-trust motion against committee president Sunil.

“The outgoing committee president was involved in financial irregularities. Payments amounting to Rs 2.5 crore had been made in the name of development works which were not sanctioned by the House,” said Khushi Ram.

The ADC maintained that the no-trust motion against committee president Sunil and vice-president Neeraj had been passed by a majority of members.