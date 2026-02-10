DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Haryana / No uniform, no ride for Haryana's Kaithal auto-rickshaw drivers

No uniform, no ride for Haryana's Kaithal auto-rickshaw drivers

Aims to improve traffic management in city, ensuring safe, convenient transport facilities for general public

Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 03:05 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Kaithal police start a campaign to ensure all auto-rickshaw drivers wear uniform.
With the objective of improving traffic management in the city and ensuring safe and convenient transport facilities for the general public, the Kaithal police in collaboration with the Auto Rickshaw Union started a campaign to ensure all drivers of auto rickshaws remained in uniform. This step has been initiated on the directions of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana.

A special meeting was organised with the auto rickshaw drivers, which was chaired by SHO Traffic Police Inspector Satpal. During the meeting, uniforms were distributed to auto-rickshaw drivers, which were arranged by the union.

Meanwhile, traffic rules were discussed in detail. The drivers were strictly instructed to comply with traffic regulations and maintain discipline while operating their vehicles.

Inspector Satpal said the bus stand was a major public place in the city, witnessing a heavy inflow and outflow of passengers every day. In such a situation, auto-rickshaw drivers had an important responsibility to maintain order and provide better services to the passengers.

“Wearing the prescribed uniform has been made mandatory for all auto-rickshaw drivers to ensure proper identification and curb illegal activities. Strict legal action will be taken against the drivers found operating without the prescribed uniform,” said the SHO, adding that they must ensure display of token of auto with the name and mobile number of drivers on the auto.

SHO Satpal further instructed drivers to pick up and drop passengers only at designated places, strictly follow traffic rules, avoid overloading and behave politely with passengers.

He emphasised that the uniform system would give the auto-rickshaw drivers a distinct identity, enhance passengers’ trust, and help in maintaining a systematic traffic arrangement. He said the police administration’s aim was not to take disciplinary action against the drivers but to make aware of traffic rules and establish a safe, organised, and smooth traffic system.

During the meeting, representatives of the Auto Rickshaw Union assured full cooperation to the police administration. Union office-bearers said all drivers would wear the prescribed uniform and ensure strict compliance with traffic rules.

