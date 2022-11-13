No untoward incident in Sonepat dist

Sonepat, November 12
Nearly 74.7 per cent electors exercised their right to vote in the eight blocks of the district here today. No untoward incident was reported in the district during the polling.
Around 5.71 lakh persons of total 7.67 lakh registered electors had cast their vote till 7 pm to elect 316 sarpanches and 3,086 panches in the district of which three sarpanches and 2,286 panches have been elected unanimously.
The Murthal block recorded the highest voter turnout of 79.5%, followed by Sonepat (74.9%), Kharkhoda (74.6%), Rai (74.4%), Gannaur (74%), Mundlana (71.8%), Kathura (71.6%) and Gohana (69.4%) till the filing of the report.
DC Lalit Sewach and SP Himanshu Garg visited sensitive and hypersensitive polling booths.
