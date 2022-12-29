No vehicles to be permitted on MG Road in Gurugram on New Year's Eve

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 28

More than 100 events have been planned across the city on the New Year’s Eve. Since majority of these events will be held at various establishments on the MG Road, the civic body has decided to close the road for traffic on the eve of New Year. The police is also working on an elaborate plan to allow smooth flow of traffic. No major celebration was held in the city in past two years due to the Covid pandemic. This year also an advisory has been released as Covid cases have increased globally.

Gurgram not only attracts locals but people from across the NCR for the New Year celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “My office has received permission for 15 major events in the city. Minor events are being dealt at the SDM office. Meetings with the traffic police and Fire Department have been held.” On Covid protocols, he said, an advisory had been issued. Meanwhile, the police had also geared up to maintain law and order and ensure safe, hassle-free and convenient celebrations this year.

“We will inform the public about detailed traffic plan on December 30. The entire force will be out to ensure smooth flow traffic,” DCP Virender Sangwan said. A senior traffic official said over 500 traffic personnel had been pressed in duty and Leisure Valley would be key parking spot. The police will oversee shuttle service and public transport from the Leisure Valley to MG road.