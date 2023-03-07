No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 6

Around 100 societies in Gurugram have decided to switch to an eco-friendly “phoolon ki Holi” this year. With most areas in the millennium city falling in the red zone as far as groundwater is concerned, the societies have decided to do their bit to check wastage by keeping off “pichkaris” and other water activities during the celebrations.

Bulk orders for petals Societies have tied up with local florists & have also placed orders with wholesalers in Delhi for petals

Nakas will be in place to check drunken driving; security at crowded places such as malls & cinema halls up

Health authorities have asked people to avoid celebrations if down with cold and fever

The societies have also announced a ban on the use of fire hydrants during the celebrations. These have also decided to say goodbye to colours owing to chemicals in these and instead switch to rose and marigold petals.

“The city is facing a major water crisis. It’s high time we did our bit. We shall not go in for traditional water tanks, pichkaris or indulge in rain dance this year,” said Praveen Malik, president of a residents’ welfare association in New Gurugram. Malik said earlier there was rampant use of fire hydrants during Holi, which has been banned by the RWA. The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the association.

“As societies, we have a responsibility towards environment. A majority of the residents have supported the idea,” said Sumit Duggal of the Mapsko Mountain Village Society.RWAs of HSVP sectors have also given a call for similar initiatives. The societies plan to use flowers. Most temples in the city have also decided to stick to a “flower Holi” this year.

“People should celebrate a safe Holi. We won’t allow wastage of water. Such steps can go a long way in ensuring a hassle-free summer,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

#gurugram