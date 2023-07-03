 No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

Workers repair a water pipeline in Gurugram. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 2

Residents of over 40 societies from Sectors 81 to 99 in the New Gurugram area are a harried lot as they have not had any water supply for the past three days.

The disruption in the supply was caused due to damage in the main supply line. While the civic brigade has been on it round the clock, no major progress has been made so far. The societies housing thousands of residents are now left with no option but to use tanker water, the rates of which have spiked from Rs 2,500 to around Rs 8,000 in the area.

“It is a mess as the pipeline has been majorly damaged and all the societies are now dependent on tanker water. We have not created much hue and cry about the issue as we can see the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) workers toiling late into the night to repair it. Many societies where the builder is taking care of the water-related requirements are in a worse position as even the tanker water supply is erratic. The water mafia, however, is raking in a lot of moolah,” rued Praveen Malik of the United Association of New Gurugram.

Some well-placed sources have revealed that a fault in an MCG operator is to blame. According to a senior official, a leakage was reported from a pipeline near Garhi Harsaru village and a repair team was dispatched to spot. One of the team members accidentally broke the service valve which made the entire connection free, turning the entire area into a big swamp. The entire pipeline has been damaged in that stretch and every time the GMDA tries to restore the supply, water leaks into the swamp. And hence, they have halted the supply. The workers on the job complained that it was hard to work in the swamp which is further delaying the repair work.

When contacted GMDA XEN Abhinav Verma contended that efforts to restore the water supply have been under way.

“The site has become a little tricky and the workers are having a tough time to repair it. We are still working round the clock to resolve the issue and restore the supply of water,” said Verma.

The residents have called for an immediate inquiry into the issue and action against the erring official.

“Be it the GMDA or the MCG, they need to rope in some experts. So many residents are suffering as a result of laxity on part of one official. They have no clear answer as to when the supply will be restored. We have been visiting the site every few hours, but there is no end to the mess in sight. Such infrastructural lapses are a blot on the residential units that cost us crores,” fumed a local resident welfare association (RWA) president.

Damage in supply line likely cause

  • The disruption in the supply was caused due to a damage in the main supply line. While the civic brigade has been on it round the clock, no major progress has been made so far
  • The societies housing thousands of residents are now left with no option but to use tanker water, the rates of which have spiked from Rs 2,500 to around Rs 8,000 in the area
  • Some well-placed sources have revealed that a fault in an MCG operator is to blame

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: Ajit Pawar splits NCP, sworn in as Dy CM in Sena-BJP govt; jolt to Sharad Pawar amid Opposition unity efforts

2
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

3
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

4
Nation

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

6
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

7
Diaspora

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of Indian-origin student in UK

8
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

9
Nation

Erasmus Mundus: 174 Indian students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe

10
Punjab

Punjab Police ASI held for accepting bribe

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

The indictment alleged that Das diverted more than $5 millio...

Amid Manipur crisis, India raises border issues with Myanmar

Amid Manipur crisis, India raises border issues with Myanmar

Defence Secy flags trans-border movement during two-day visi...

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to MC garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

Civil services authority a complete farce: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office

Delhi Govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT

Air Force station employee hangs self in Delhi park

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Snatching case: Chaos at market as cops take away Kapurthala jeweller for questioning

Three arrested on murder charge

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Blood donation camp held