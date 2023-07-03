No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 2

Residents of over 40 societies from Sectors 81 to 99 in the New Gurugram area are a harried lot as they have not had any water supply for the past three days.

The disruption in the supply was caused due to damage in the main supply line. While the civic brigade has been on it round the clock, no major progress has been made so far. The societies housing thousands of residents are now left with no option but to use tanker water, the rates of which have spiked from Rs 2,500 to around Rs 8,000 in the area.

“It is a mess as the pipeline has been majorly damaged and all the societies are now dependent on tanker water. We have not created much hue and cry about the issue as we can see the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) workers toiling late into the night to repair it. Many societies where the builder is taking care of the water-related requirements are in a worse position as even the tanker water supply is erratic. The water mafia, however, is raking in a lot of moolah,” rued Praveen Malik of the United Association of New Gurugram.

Some well-placed sources have revealed that a fault in an MCG operator is to blame. According to a senior official, a leakage was reported from a pipeline near Garhi Harsaru village and a repair team was dispatched to spot. One of the team members accidentally broke the service valve which made the entire connection free, turning the entire area into a big swamp. The entire pipeline has been damaged in that stretch and every time the GMDA tries to restore the supply, water leaks into the swamp. And hence, they have halted the supply. The workers on the job complained that it was hard to work in the swamp which is further delaying the repair work.

When contacted GMDA XEN Abhinav Verma contended that efforts to restore the water supply have been under way.

“The site has become a little tricky and the workers are having a tough time to repair it. We are still working round the clock to resolve the issue and restore the supply of water,” said Verma.

The residents have called for an immediate inquiry into the issue and action against the erring official.

“Be it the GMDA or the MCG, they need to rope in some experts. So many residents are suffering as a result of laxity on part of one official. They have no clear answer as to when the supply will be restored. We have been visiting the site every few hours, but there is no end to the mess in sight. Such infrastructural lapses are a blot on the residential units that cost us crores,” fumed a local resident welfare association (RWA) president.

Damage in supply line likely cause