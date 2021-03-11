No water in several Gurugram localities

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 3

Taps ran dry for the third consecutive day in several localities of the city, leaving thousands of residents harried. DLF City Phase 1 and Sector 27 near DLF City 4 were the most affected.

These societies have been dependent on water tankers for their water needs. The residents claim that they have to pay as high as Rs 1,600 per tanker. They couldn’t afford these any more, the residents added.

Worst crisis in city The city is going through its worst infrastructural crisis. There is no power, no water. The power outages and water supply are unscheduled, hence these are disrupting everything. People have to depend on tankers. Madhu Azad, Gurugram mayor

To get answers regarding the crisis, resident welfare association (RWA) members of several sectors approached the authorities of Basai water treatment plant but to no avail. Vice-president of Sector 27 RWA, BR Handa said they were getting water once in four to five days since the past month and hadn’t got a drop in the previous two days.

“GMDA says there is optimum supply. There is no problem at the water treatment plant, so what is the issue? We have been relying on tankers for the last month, owing to short and poor supply but last two days have been a nightmare,” he said.

In many societies like DLF phases, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, South City, Sectors 21, 22, 23, 4, 5, 7, 9, 9A, 10, 12, 14 and 15, and Palam Vihar, water supply is accompanied with power cuts. “Power outages are common when we get water,” the residents of these sectors said.

Officials said Chandu Budhera water treatment plant was not functioning at optimal capacity for the past few days because of disruption in power supply.