DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / No weekly improvement in sex ratio in 6 districts

No weekly improvement in sex ratio in 6 districts

Task force seeks explanation from Chief Medical Officers
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

State Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Sudhir Rajpal, while chairing the weekly meeting of the State Task Force constituted to improve the sex ratio, directed for calling for explanation of Chief Medical Officers of Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal, Sirsa, and Palwal, where the desired improvement in the ratio has not been achieved over the past week.

Advertisement

The state has registered progress over the past year. The ratio, which stood at 901 on August 31 last year, has risen to 907 this year.

Rajpal directed AYUSH doctors to remain vigilant in four nearby villages under their jurisdiction to ensure that no pregnant woman, who had crossed 12 weeks of pregnancy, underwent an illegal abortion.

Advertisement

He directed the officers to monitor MTP (medical termination of pregnancy) centres and wholesalers selling MTP kits. If any irregularity was detected, a complaint must be lodged with the police, he said.

He was informed that two ASHA workers had been dismissed for failing to perform their duties. In one case from Sonepat, the husband of an ASHA worker was found selling MTP kits brought from Delhi. After receiving complaints, cases were filed against both, and they were arrested.

Advertisement

In Panchkula, a pregnant woman — a mother of three daughters — died due to negligence, as the ASHA worker failed to monitor her condition properly. Consequently, her services were terminated.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts