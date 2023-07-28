‘No work, no pay’ against protesting clerks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

In view of the strike by the clerical staff of all field offices, the Haryana Government today decided to resort to “no work, no pay”. “The state government has decided that the “no work, no pay” principle shall be made applicable and salary of employees taking part in the strike shall not be released for the strike period,” an order of the ACS (Finance) stated. The deadlock between the government and protesters did not break even after two rounds of talks with Jawahar Yadav, OSD to the CM.