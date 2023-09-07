'No work, no pay' order withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 6

Around 15,000 clerks associated with various government departments in the state will soon get their salary as the government has withdrawn its letter dated July 27 regarding stoppage of their salary on the principle of ‘No work, no pay’ in view of their statewide strike.

They remained on strike for over 40 days in July and August to mount pressure on the government to accept their demand to revise their pay scale to Rs 35,400 from the current Rs 19,900.

The government had stated that the strike was causing inconvenience to the public. Sources said though the strike ended in mid-August, the salary of employees for the strike period had not been released.

“It has now been decided that the period of strike of clerks may be treated as ‘leave of kind due’ and salary of the clerks for the period of strike may not be deducted. Further, the strike period may also not be treated as break in service. Accordingly, all Drawing and Disbursing Officers of all departments are hereby directed to release the salary of clerks for the strike period,” states the communique by the Finance Department today.

Meanwhile, Surender Singh Suhag, district coordinator, Clerical Association Welfare society, accused the government of backing out of its promise of deducting merely seven days for the strike and considering them on duty in the remaining days of the strike.

