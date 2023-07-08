NoC to set up petrol station on college premises cancelled

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 7

The district administration has reportedly granted a no-objection certificate (NoC) to Indian Oil Corporation to set up a petrol station (retail outlet) on the premises of a government-aided college of Jagadhri in violation of norms laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Distance not enough Revenue Department officials had shown a distance of about 100 m between the building of the college and the proposed petrol station. However, a joint committee constituted by the NGT found that the distance was about 11.3 m.

The NoC was issued by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda on May 15 on the basis of reports by officers and officials of different departments. However, the NoC was cancelled by Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha (when Rahul Hooda was on leave) on June 30 on the basis of a report of a joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), passing an order on the complaint of a social worker, Harvinder Singh of Jagadhri, on May 31 to verify the factual position of the case.

After the cancellation of the NoC, the local administration uploaded its reply on the NGT site on June 30. As per the reply, during site inspection, the joint committee headed by SDM (Jagadhri) found that the retail outlet was not meeting the required siting criteria distance and the distance between the proposed petrol station and the college building was approximately 11.3 m. Sources said when the NoC had been granted, officials of the Revenue Department showed a distance of about 100 m between the building and the petrol station.

As per an order of the NGT passed on January 18, 2019, new petrol stations/retail outlets shall not be located within a radial distance of 50 m (from fill point/dispensing units/vent pipe, whichever is nearest) from schools, hospitals (10-bedded and above) and residential areas designated as per local laws. In no case, the distance shall be less than 30 m.

The complainant filed an application before the NGT in 2023, alleging that the district administration had granted permission for a petrol station by ignoring bylaws, rules and regulations and the safety of students.

Harvinder Singh said he would soon write to the government and the Anti-Corruption Bureau seeking to investigate the role of officers and officials of the district administration. “The government should also investigate such NoCs issued in the district in the past years,” he said.

DC Rahul Hooda could not be contacted.