Nod for eco-friendly colonies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The Haryana Cabinet today accorded approval for amendment to the policy for the development of low-density eco-friendly colonies.

With a view to increasing the interest of the stakeholders, a need has been felt to revisit the norms/parameters of the policy, said a government spokesperson. The amendment to location parameters, area and approach norms, applicable fee and charges, etc. are proposed, he added.

Other key decisions The Cabinet approved setting up of a Quality Assurance Authority for notifying norms and standards for quality and its management in engineering works

Policy for phasing in licensed colonies and seeking 2/3rd consent from the allottees for the revision of layout plan and building plan approved by the state Cabinet

One-time settlement scheme approved for colonisers who have defaulted in depositing outstanding licence renewal fee

The policy is expected to provide for eco-friendly farmhouses, paving the way for structural development in suburban and peripheral areas acting as buffers.

The existing policy already provided for individual solar units, integrated facility for storage, purification, distribution and recycling of stormwater, aiming for no external source of water supply, minimum groundwater extraction and zero run-offs, sewage treatment plant along with recycling and independent distribution system for separately fulfilling the farming, flushing, and domestic water requirements. These features are retained in the policy.

The minimum area requirement for the establishment of such a colony shall be 25 acres in hyper and hig- potential zones, 15 acres in the medium-potential zone and 10 acres in low-potential zone. No internal road in the colony shall be of width less than 9 metres.

The plot size permitted in such a colony shall range from 1 acre to 2.5 acres.