Nod to Rs 73-cr Haryana Ayush plan for 2025-26

The Governing Body Meeting of Haryana State Ayush Society, chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, today approved a Rs 73.02 crore State Annual Action Plan for 2025–26 under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM).

This marks a significant jump from last year’s Rs 45 crore allocation, aiming to expand affordable and holistic healthcare by strengthening Ayush services across the state.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of expanding mobile Ayush units to deliver healthcare services directly to citizens’ doorsteps. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, AYUSH Department, Sudhir Rajpal; Secretary, Health Department, and Mission Director, National Health Mission, RS Dhillon; and Director General, AYUSH Department, Sanjeev Verma.

A flagship project of the action plan is the establishment of a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital in village Lalhari Kalan, Yamunanagar, with a budget of Rs 15 crore. This hospital will provide treatment rooted in ayurveda, yoga, Unani, siddha and homoeopathy, offering a cost-effective alternative to conventional medical care.

Additionally, six panchkarma centres will be set up across Haryana with an allocation of Rs 3.6 crore, focusing on specialised therapies for detoxification, rejuvenation, and stress relief. The plan also includes developing 22 villages as ‘AYUSH Grams’ with a budget of Rs 66 lakh, promoting yoga, healthy diets, and natural remedies to prevent illness and foster community wellness.

The Ayush Public Health Programme will be expanded to districts such as Ambala, Karnal, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Narnaul, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Nuh, Rewari, Kaithal, Palwal and Yamunanagar. This initiative will support manpower, training, and awareness campaigns to manage conditions like osteoarthritis, diabetes, and heart diseases through traditional therapies.

The meeting highlighted that 538 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AYUSH dispensaries and sub-centres) are currently providing free or affordable treatment across Haryana. Of these, 251 have received Entry-Level Certification from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), ensuring high-quality care, while the remaining 187 are slated for certification in 2025–26.

Director General, AYUSH, Sanjeev Verma said this comprehensive plan was designed to benefit the common man by making healthcare affordable, promoting healthy lifestyles and integrating traditional medicine into mainstream services.