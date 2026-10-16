Haryana: Nod to Rs 738 crore for overhaul of cybersecurity

In an initiative aimed at transforming Haryana into a digitally secure and technologically advanced state, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday approved two major infrastructure projects worth an estimated Rs 738 crore, paving the way for a comprehensive overhaul of the state's cybersecurity architecture and digital governance infrastructure.

The ambitious projects — the Rs 269-crore Haryana Digital Kavach–Security Operations Centre (H-SOC) and the Rs 469-crore Haryana State Data Centre 2.0 (HSDC 2.0) — are designed to strengthen protection of government data, enhance the reliability of online public services and establish a robust technological foundation for the state's rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. The proposals were considered at the 51st meeting of the State-Level IT Steering Committee, marking a significant step towards integrating advanced cybersecurity.

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