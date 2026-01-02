DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Nod to 8 projects for flood control management on Markanda River

Nod to 8 projects for flood control management on Markanda River

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Kurukshetra DC and other officials during a meeting regarding flood control management.
Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved eight projects worth Rs 6.47 crore for flood control management on the Markanda river.

The Deputy Commissioner held a review meeting on Wednesday with officials from the Market Committee, Saraswati Circle, Irrigation Department and Public Health Engineering Department. During the meeting, he instructed the officials to start preparations for flood control management immediately.

The DC informed that work is already underway on 10 flood control management projects in the district, at a cost of Rs 4.98 crore.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials to immediately prepare an inventory of all pump sets in the district. “There should be no compromise on the quality of development works. The studs and walls of the rivers should be strong and as per the standards,” the DC directed officers.

He further instructed the officers to take feedback from the local residents after the work is completed. He directed for advance planning for potentially flood-affected and crucial areas, arrangements of sufficient quantities of sandbags in such areas beforehand and the cleaning of all canals and drains in the district before the onset of the monsoon.

The DC said the flood protection works will be caried out in Jhansa, Thaska, Kalsana and Malikpur areas. The works included strengthening of bundhs, and extension of Malikpur bundh from Malikpur village towards Kalsana village upto the bridge leading to Mohanpur. The old bridge in Jhansa will be removed and the laying of a raft foundation on the riverbed.

The DC further informed that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, during the 57th state-level meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, instructed that all projects should be completed within the stipulated timeframe. The DC, citing the Chief Minister’’s instructions, said the ongoing projects should be expedited and work on those that have not yet started should begin immediately. The next meeting to review the progress of flood control works will be held in June, during which a thorough audit of the work of all departments will be conducted.

