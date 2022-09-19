Nod to development works of Rs 82L at Janata Darbar

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 18

Lalit Siwach, Deputy Commissioner (DC), during the Janata Darbar here on Sunday, directed officials to resolve the villagers’ grievances on a priority basis.

The Janata Darbar was held in Garhwal village after around four years. The DC also gave nod to development works worth Rs 82 lakh, which were lying pending for a long time.

The DC also launched a special polio drop drive by giving a dose to a child at the primary health centre.

ADC Ankita Chaudhary, CEO Zila Prishad Dr Sushil Malik, SDM Ashish Kumar, District Revenue Officer (DRO) Hariom Atri, Civil Surgeon Dr Jaikishor, along with officials of various departments, were present at the Janata Darbar.

The DC directed officials to construct streets, outer road (firni), renovate chaupal, returning wall of a pond, shed in the crematorium ground and rainwater harvesting system in a school. He also ordered the repair of a transformer, construction of a school street and solving the problem of the shortage of teachers in a school on demand of the villagers. He also gave approval to officials for the construction of a drain from Gharwal to Banwasa and an open gym in the village.

Siwach, while addressing the gathering, said the government had directed the officials to go to villages to solve problems of people.

He, along with officials, went to Garhwal village, the last village in the district and touching the border of three districts — Sonepat, Jind and Rohtak.

He assured people that he would try to complete the genuine works on a priority basis. This is a water-logged area and the people have to face a lot of problems every year. If the people come forward to drain out the water through their tractors by pump sets, the administration would be ready to bear the diesel expenses, he said.

The DC also directed the ADC to organise special camps in the village to resolve the problems related to the pension and other documents — family ID cards, BPL cards. He directed the officials to organise special camps to resolve power-related problems of the people.

The DC appealed to people not to burn crop residues as the NGT had a special watch over it and if anyone was found to burn the residue, strict action would be initiated against him. He appealed to the farmers to manage their crop residues for which agricultural implements were available.

On the occasion, farmers also took a pledge not to burn stubble. The DC also appealed to them to submit the KYC for Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

