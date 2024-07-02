Nod to free renal, liver transplants up to Rs 3L under CM scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

To improve healthcare accessibility in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has authorised an initiative, called the Mukhya Mantri Muft Ilaj Yojana (MMMIY), which will provide eligible patients with free renal and liver transplantation services of up to Rs 3 lakh.

The Chief Minister has also approved the creation of a specialised fixed renal and liver transplant package of Rs 3 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY-AB) initiative.

Dr Kamal Gupta, Minister of Health, Medical Education, and Research, stated today that the state government is devoted to healthcare reform and patient welfare.

With this initiative, identified individuals will be able to obtain essential renal and liver transplants at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak without worrying about high expenditures.

He said by reducing the financial burden associated with complex medical operations, the government is laying the groundwork for a future in which healthcare is a fundamental right available to all, regardless of economic condition. The minister added that there was previously no provision under MMMIY to cover costs associated with renal or liver transplants and many individuals faced a hard time acquiring the care they needed. — TNS

