Nod to Kaithal medical college project report

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 6

The detailed project report (DPR) of Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College, Kaithal, has been approved by the Finance Department. The college will be constructed on 20 acres 6 marlas at Sampan Kheri village along the highway.

“The DPR of the medical college has been finalised and the estimated cost is Rs 945.31 crore,” said Dr Aditya Dahiya, Director, Medical Education and Research Department, Haryana.