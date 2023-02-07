Nod to Kaithal medical college project report

Kaithal, February 6
The detailed project report (DPR) of Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College, Kaithal, has been approved by the Finance Department. The college will be constructed on 20 acres 6 marlas at Sampan Kheri village along the highway.
“The DPR of the medical college has been finalised and the estimated cost is Rs 945.31 crore,” said Dr Aditya Dahiya, Director, Medical Education and Research Department, Haryana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...