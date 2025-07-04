DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Nod to MHU Karnal for research on medicinal, aromatic plants

Nod to MHU Karnal for research on medicinal, aromatic plants

Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
In a significant development for farmers across North India, Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU), Karnal, has received approval from the Government of India to carry out research on medicinal and aromatic plants.

Under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has designated MHU as a voluntary centre for research in this sector, Vice-Chancellor Prof Suresh Malhotra said.

Calling it a milestone for the university, Prof Malhotra said, “This project will empower farmers with modern, research-backed farming practices that not only enhance their income but also contribute to the growing demand for ayurvedic raw materials.”

He said the research initiative is tailored to the agro-climatic conditions of Haryana and aims to introduce climate-resilient farming techniques for medicinal and aromatic crops.

The focus will be on high-demand medicinal plants, which are the foundation of many ayurvedic formulations. “Even today, many ailments are treated through ayurvedic methods and the pharmaceutical industry heavily depends on raw herbal materials,” the VC said. “This project will not only ensure a steady supply of quality raw materials to pharmaceutical companies but also open new avenues of income for farmers.”

