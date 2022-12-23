Nod to over Rs 1K cr bank loan for rail infra projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh December 22

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said that a loan of $128 million (Rs 1,040 crore) from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) had been sanctioned for rail infrastructure projects in Haryana. He was heading a meeting of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) meeting today.

It was stated at the meeting that the CM Manohar Lal Khattar had urged the Union Rail Minister to expedite the process of according approval to the Karnal-Yamunanagar Rail Line project. The CM had recently written a letter to the Union Railway Minister to give clearance to the project at the earliest.

It was further mentioned that the HRIDC was preparing a detailed project report for railway connectivity between the IGI Airport and Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar.

The HRIDC has been awarded by Urban Infra Group for excellence in ‘New Rail Infrastructure Development’ on the occasion of second Urban Infra Business Submit and Awards, 2022, at par with well-established players in the Rail Sector.

It was mentioned at the meeting that the Northern Railway will be requested for running a direct train between Sirsa and Chandigarh via Hisar-Bhiwani-Rohtak-Panipat-Ambala line. Gurugram will be the permanent head office for which the state government has allotted a plot in Sector 32 to set up its main office.

At the meeting, the officials were directed to expedite the land acquisition process for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project for rail connectivity expansion in the state.