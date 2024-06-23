Nod to projects worth Rs 126 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accorded administrative sanctions for 22 major projects costing Rs 126 crore under the Rural Augmentation Programme.

These projects aim to significantly enhance infrastructure development and services across the districts of Hisar, Jind, Kaithal and Sirsa.

Giving more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said a proposal for ensuring raw water arrangement from Balsamand Branch for the water supply scheme in Sisai village has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 14.25 crore in Sisai village, Hisar. This scheme will ensure sustainability of water source which aligns with the vision of Jal Jeevan Mission. Apart from this, laying and installation of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in various dhanies at Narnaund and Hansi with project cost of Rs 3.90 crore and Rs 4.10 crore, respectively has also been approved. He said projects estimated at Rs 46.59 crore will benefit Bharukhera, Chormar Khera, Desu Jodha, Gadrana, Habuana, Jottanwali, Khatrawan, Mangiana, Masitan, Naurang, and Sukhchain villages of (Mandi Dabwali and Kalanwali), Sirsa, with enhanced water supply of 70 litre per capita per day.

