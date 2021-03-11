Nod to purchase of goods worth over Rs 450 crore for various Haryana government departments

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

A meeting of the high-powered purchase committee, chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday approved the purchase of goods and items worth more than Rs 450 crore by various departments.

Addressing the media, he said a total of 17 agendas of eight departments — Irrigation and Water Resources, Civil Aviation, Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, HAREDA and New and Renewable Energy, Printing and Stationary — were tabled in the meeting. Of these, 14 were approved.

Replying to a question, the CM said in the past two days, there had been no outages and soon, the state government would start getting additional power from the Bhakra plant as well.