Nod to PWD office, rest house for Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 10

Hisar will have a five-star PWD rest house and a six-storeyed office of the state Public Works Department as the Haryana Government has approved a total of Rs 79 crore for the two projects.

A district official said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had directed the PWD Department to start work on these projects at the earliest after completing formalities. The official said Rs 60 crore would be spent on the construction of a new building of the rest house, while Rs 19 crore would be spent on the office of the PWD, which would be known as Nirman Sadan.

The rest house will be constructed on the land which houses the old rest house. It is spread over 7.47 acres. The new rest house will be built on 2.09 acres at the same place. It will have 48 rooms, including a CM suite, VIP suites, a multipurpose hall with a capacity to accommodate 300 persons, a gym, yoga hall and a conference hall. The proposed Nirman Sadan will have 70 rooms.

