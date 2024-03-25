 Noida cops prohibit prayers, liquor consumption in public : The Tribune India

Section 144 of CrPC imposed across district

No religious prayers or processions would be allowed at public places or disputed sites in Noida and Greater Noida on Holi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Sunday as it imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across the district.



PTI

Noida, March 24

The police also ordered that no person shall consume ‘liquor or intoxicating substances’ at any public place. They warned the public that action would be taken for violation of the order under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).

In its order, the police said that along with Holi and Dhulandi festivals, some groups have also proposed to organise protests on March 25. In view of this, the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out, the order read.

The order stated, “Apart from this, peace may be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, farmers’ groups and other protestors, in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

“Due to all this and in order to maintain peace in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary that mischievous elements should be prevented from carrying out activities that may create an unfavourable environment.”

In the order, Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya said, “Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to the paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte." According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more persons, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, political or religious, are prohibited.

The order also bars the use of private drones within a radius of 1 km of government establishments. It also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms or any other weapon in public places.

The order stated, “Namaz, pooja or any type of religious processions will be completely prohibited in public places and on public routes. In unavoidable circumstances, permission will have to be taken from the Police Commissioner or the Additional Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of the police zone concerned.”

“No person will try nor inspire anyone to offer puja, namaz, etc at disputed sites, where the religious practice is not prevalent. Apart from this, no person will insult each other’s religious scriptures. No one will put any kind of religious flags, banners or posters on religious places or walls, nor will he provide assistance to anyone in such activities,” it added.

The order also directed that no person will let loose animals like pigs and dogs to roam in public places, religious places, procession routes or near religious places during religious gatherings, nor will he cooperate with anyone in doing anything that may offend a community’s feelings.

