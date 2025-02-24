DT
Home / Haryana / Noida woman arrested at IGI Airport for smuggling in narcotics worth over Rs 11 crore: Customs 

Eight cookies and rice packets containing a green-coloured narcotic substance, suspected to be ganja or marijuana
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:06 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
 A 20-year-old woman was arrested for smuggling into the country narcotics worth over Rs 11 crore, concealed inside packets of cookies and rice, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Customs department said on Monday.
  The accused was intercepted upon her arrival from Bangkok on February 21, it said.
"During examination of the black trolley bag, eight cookies and rice packets containing a green-coloured narcotic substance, suspected to be ganja or marijuana, with a total net weight of 11,284 grams, were recovered," the Customs department said in a statement.
"A diagnostic test conducted on the seized material prima facie confirmed it to be ganja or marijuana. The estimated illicit market value of the seized substance is approximately Rs 11.28 crore," it added.
The woman passenger hailing from Noida in Uttar Pradesh was arrested and the narcotic substance seized, a Customs official said.
