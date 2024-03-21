Noise pollution: High Court seeks status report from Haryana, Punjab

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, March 20
Nearly five years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued 15 commandments, including a blanket ban on the use of loudspeakers 15 days prior to and during the course of annual examinations, a Division Bench has demanded a status report from both the states on complaints received and actions taken thereof, in all districts.
The direction by the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Judge Lapita Banerji came after a petition was filed against Haryana and other respondents regarding noise pollution by Abhilaksh Sachdev and another petitioner through counsel Abhinav Sood
Taking into consideration the issue involved, the Bench expanded the petition’s scope and made the State of Punjab, through its Home Secretary, a party to the litigation for specifying whether the judgment dated July 22, 2019, in the case of “Reet Mohinder Singh versus the State of Punjab and others” was being implemented.
“The status report containing details of the number of complaints received and the action taken on them across all districts of both states is to be submitted by the next date of hearing,” the Bench asserted before announcing the next date for further hearing on April 22.
Holding Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh culpable for failure to adopt adequate steps for checking noise pollution from factories and even religious bodies, the high court in its 2019 order had even banned the blowing of horn in residential areas between 10 pm and 6 am.
Temples, mosques and gurdwaras were also prohibited from using loudspeakers and public address system without permission. The playing of musical instruments and use of amplifiers at night in the open was also proscribed. The Director-General of Police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh were further directed to ensure that songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence were not played even during live shows.
The then Bench comprising Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu had also made it clear that no person throughout Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh would carry firearms to fairs, religious processions, marriage ceremonies and other public assemblages or within campus or precincts of any educational institutions.
