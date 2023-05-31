Nominations for Padma awards

Chandigarh, May 30
The Haryana Government has invited nominations for Padma award recommendations till August 15. An official spokesperson said the recommendations should be sent at [email protected] gmail.com. Only nominations submitted online would be considered. The last date for the state to send the nominations for the Padma awards is September 15. Nominations/ recommendations for the awards would be received online at the National Awards Portal https://awa rds.gov.in.
