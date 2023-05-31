Nominations for Padma awards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The Haryana Government has invited nominations for Padma award recommendations till August 15. An official spokesperson said the recommendations should be sent at [email protected] gmail.com. Only nominations submitted online would be considered. The last date for the state to send the nominations for the Padma awards is September 15. Nominations/ recommendations for the awards would be received online at the National Awards Portal https://awa rds.gov.in.