Home / Haryana / Nominations for RS elections open till Mar 5

Nominations for RS elections open till Mar 5

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Returning Officer for the state’s biennial election for the Rajya Sabha, Pankaj Agarwal, said the term of two Rajya Sabha members, namely Kiran Choudhry and Ramchandra Jangra, was going to be completed on April 9. To fill the seats falling vacant due to the completion of their tenure, the schedule for the biennial election has been notified.

Nominations for both seats can be filed until March 5, 2026. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on March 6, and candidates would be permitted to withdraw their names until March 9. If required, polling will be held on March 16, 2026, from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm in the committee room of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Sector-1, Chandigarh. Agarwal said the nomination papers could be submitted between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm on working days to the Assistant Returning Officer, Gaurav Goyal, at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

