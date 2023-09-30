Non-bailable warrants issued against Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 30

A court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants against Congress MLA from SamalkhaDharam Singh Chhokar and his two sons Sikander Singh and Vikas Chhokar.

The trio are wanted by ED in a controversy regarding a real estate company Mahira Homes at Gurugram.

The court of Surya Pratap Singh Special Judge (under the prevention of Money Laundering Act 2022) issued orders against the trio.

According to sources, the MLA’s son Sikander Singh Chhokar runs a real estate business in Gurugram. Sikander Singh is the Managing Director of the Mahira group of companies, seven projects of which are embroiled in controversies for alleged irregularities, out of which six are affordable housing projects.

The trio is allegedly absconding ever since the last raid at their official and residential premises in July. Enforcement Directorate (ED) following these raids disclosed they have found four luxury vehicles, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh cash from Chhokar’s house in Samalkha, office and fuel station in Panipat and properties in Hisar, Gurugram and Chandigarh. The ED then registered a case against Dharam Singh Chhokar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Once before in 2021, the ED and Income Tax departments had conducted joint raids at Chhokar’s properties. In the January 2021 raids, Sikander, his brother Vikas and 13 others were booked on charges of fraud in Gurugram.

According to the FIR registered then, the suspects had committed fraud in the pretext of developing an affordable housing project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) on 10 acres of land at Sector 68 (Badshahpur), Gurugram.

