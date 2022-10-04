Non-basmati sells above MSP in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 3

With the start of the procurement of the non-basmati varieties by government agencies, farmers are happy, but the drastically low yield in the major non-basmati varieties like PR-114, commonly known as PR-14, has disappointed them.

Farmers blamed dwarf disease and untimely rain at the heading stage for the low production as, on an average, they are getting 15-24 quintals per acre in comparison to 30-32 quintals last year.

1.5L quintals procured Around 2.10 lakh quintal paddy has arrived in the Karnal grain market, of which around 1.50 lakh quintals have been procured. Six lines have been made for the issuance of the gate passes. —Chander Parkash, Secretary, Market Committee, Karnal

At the same time, the good price of their produce has given some reasons to farmers to cheer as the non-basmati variety PR-114 is being sold between Rs 2,100-2,300 per quintal, which is above the MSP in the Karnal grain market. As per the authorities, the MSP of the grade-A PR variety is Rs 2,060 per quintal, while for the common PR variety, it is Rs 2,040 per quintal.

“The dwarf disease and later the unseasonal rainfall reduced production. On an average, I have got only 15 quintals per acre, while the input cost was much higher,” said Jagir Singh, a farmer of Dabri village.

Manjeet Singh from Darar village said he had brought paddy crop from over 3 acres, which was sold at Rs 2,300 per quintal, but the low yield had disappointed him and other farmers. “On an average, I have received 22 quintals per acre in comparison to 32 quintals per acre last year. I am still in loss, as the input cost was higher,” he added.

Mehal Singh, a farmer of Saidpura village, who came with 6 acres of paddy, said his produce was sold at Rs 2,300 per quintal, while on an average, he had received 23 quintals per acre compared to 30-32 quintals per acre last season. Shispal of Narukheri village, who was waiting for a buyer, was tense due to the low harvest, but was hopeful for a price above the MSP.

Apart from this, the early maturity group variety PR-126 escaped damage caused by untimely rains. Some farmers got yields ranging between 28 and 32 quintals per acre.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said no doubt, the production was less this year due to several reasons, but the farmers are getting good prices this time.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav visited the grain market and took stock of the situation. He reviewed the process of the issuance of the gate passes and the procurement process.

