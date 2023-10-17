Non-cultivable land registered for paddy sale on MFMB portal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 16

Despite the strictness of the district administration, malpractices in the procurement of paddy is rampant in the district this year, too. In the current season, a land which falls under the non-cultivable category, has been registered in the name of farmers to sell paddy. As per sources, the malpractice is done for proxy procurement.

The sources claimed that a land of real estate firm was registered on the portal in the name of a farmer. The verification of this land was also done by the authorities, the sources further said.

Despite ban, UP’s paddy arriving in markets Even after the ban, paddy from UP is arriving in various grain markets of the district in pick-up and tempos

As per sources, procurement is done only through the e-kharid portal and the UP farmers are not registered on it

Sources say the arrival is going on unabated in collusion with officials of the marketing board, arhtiyas and millers

DC Yadav said directions had been given to employees deputed at the control room to check all vehicles. He said action would be taken against those found guilty

Not only this, the authorities also detected nearly 200 farmers who belonged to other districts and got themselves registered here on the portal for the sale of paddy by showing the land in Karnal, but they had no proof of cultivating the paddy in Karnal district.

The sources in the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department said only the cultivable land could be registered on the portal for the sale of crops. After the registration, officials of the Revenue Department verified it.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union state president Rattan Mann said such practices were rampant and there was a need of a high-level inquiry to fix the accountability as to how the land of non-cultivated category was registered on the portal.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said the issue would be inquired and action taken accordingly.

Two inspectors of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department, who were posted at the Assandh grain market during the procurement season, 2021-22, were arrested this year for misusing the MFMB portal. They made bogus procurement of paddy by using the names of some farmers and delivered the paddy to the millers. The accused had used numbers of different vehicles, including e-rickshaws, two-wheelers and vehicles that had already been disposed of, to deliver the paddy to millers.

