Non-discom consumers set to shell out more for electricity

A section of electricity consumers across Haryana is set to shell out more with the Power Department slapping additional surcharge on the bulk consumers getting electricity supply directly from power generators or traders other than power discoms.

An order issued by the Chief Engineer (Commercial), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), said the “nigam has decided to recover additional surcharge of Rs 1.21/kilowatt-hour (kWh) from the consumers, who avail power under the open access mechanism as per the relevant Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) regulations”.

The revised surcharge will be applicable from August 6, 2025, the date on which the HERC issued the order, the DHBVN order said, adding that the new surcharge would continue till it is revised or amended by the state government.

Clarifying that the surcharge would not be applicable to all power consumers, a senior functionary of the state government explained that it would only be applicable to the bulk consumers who purchased power from sources other than the discoms. These bulk consumers are likely to pass on the surcharge to their retail power consumers, he pointed out.

The open access mechanism allows eligible consumers, typically those with a load of 1 megawatt (MW), a unit of power equal to one million watts, or higher to purchase electricity directly from generators or traders instead of being restricted to their local distribution company.

This system promotes competition and flexibility by enabling consumers to choose their electricity supplier, which can help lower costs or meet renewable energy targets, officials said.

The mechanism involves using the existing transmission and distribution network to transmit the purchased power from the third party through bilateral agreements under the Electricity Act, 2003, with consumers paying applicable charges for using the power grid. The additional surcharge has been levied on consumers for using existing transmission and distribution infrastructure to transmit the power, the senior functionary asserted.

