Non-functional lights on highways

RESIDENTS of Rohtak face difficulties while driving on national and state highways at night due to the non-functional streetlights, increasing the risk of accidents and casualties. The authorities concerned must take effective action to solve the problem at the earliest. PRAKASH, rohtak

Stray dog menace in twin cities

THE twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are plagued by the stray dog menace, which poses a threat to the public, especially children and senior citizens. Packs of dogs roam around in the Chitta Mandir area, near Tejli Khel Stadium and Basant Nagar Colony. The MC authorities have not taken effective measures to curb the menace. AMAR NATH, yamunanagar

Waterlogged road causes inconvenience

IN Bhatheda village of Rewari, the accumulated dirty water on the main road has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and is causing inconvenience to commuters, especially pedestrians. Despite the issue being raised several times in the past, it remains unresolved by the local authorities. DHARAMBIR, rewari

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]