Non-functional traffic lights cause chaos on Rohtak roads

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 3

Unruly movement of vehicles on Rohtak roads has been going on unabated due to the lack of control and traffic regulations in the city.

Most of the traffic lights have been lying dysfunctional for years, making it free-for-all for commuters and throwing caution to the wind.

The local police authorities admit that many traffic lights have been lying non-functional for a long time, which leads to an irregular flow of traffic.

“We will get the traffic lights repaired soon and sensitise residents to the importance of following traffic rules. Traffic police personnel will be deployed at the intersections to ensure that drivers follow traffic signals,” said Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg.

Initially, the focus will be on guiding residents to obey traffic rules so as to inculcate this habit among them, he stated. Residents point out that even the functional traffic lights are rendered ineffective as commuters do not stop at red lights unless the traffic intersections are manned by the police personnel.

“A state of chaos is seen on the city roads as there is no check on the rashly-driven and overspeeding vehicles,” said Sidhant Mittal, a student.

Residents claim that traffic jams and congestion are frequently witnessed as the traffic police personnel appear at strategic points only when government functionary visits the city.