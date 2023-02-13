Non-payment of dues halts civic infra project in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 12

The Rs 158-crore project to upgrade civic infrastructure in industrial sectors here has remained halted for the past eight months owing to the non-payment of dues to the contractor. Launched in 2021, it was scheduled to be over in 18 months, according to sources in the district administration.

Though one and half years have passed, the progress of the project has been poor due to delay in the release of payment to the contractor, reveal sources in the HSVP, which had released the tender.

While the project comes in the ambit of the State Industrial Infrastructure Development Scheme (SIIDS), the payment was to be released by the HSVP, which is carrying out the work on ground.

According to the contractor, a bill of around Rs 10 crore has not been cleared for the past over nine months, forcing him to stop the work. “I have paid an interest of Rs 55 lakh to the bank for the loans that I have taken since the start of the project,” he said.

The sources said the HSVP had been awaiting the release of the funds by the Department of Industries and a delay in this regard has led to the problem. The project involves the upgrade of civic infrastructure, including construction of cemented roads, laying of sewer lines, and installation of streetlights and water supply network in several sectors here.

BR Bhatia, a former president of the Faridabad Industries Association, said delay had not only affected production, but had also led to filthy civic conditions and acute dust pollution in the city, affecting people’s health and hygiene.

“Despite the annual contribution of over Rs 1,600 crore as revenue, the industry here continues to be at the receiving end in terms of civic infrastructure,” said Rajiv Chawla, president, Integrated Association of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises of India. The government should invoke a penalty clause with compensation to the victims,” he demands.

“Efforts are on to resolve the issue and the work is expected to resume soon,” said an HSVP official.