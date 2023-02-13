 Non-payment of dues halts civic infra project in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Non-payment of dues halts civic infra project in Faridabad

Work on hold for eight months

The contractor suspended the work as the MCF failed to clear a bill valued at Rs 10 crore. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 12

The Rs 158-crore project to upgrade civic infrastructure in industrial sectors here has remained halted for the past eight months owing to the non-payment of dues to the contractor. Launched in 2021, it was scheduled to be over in 18 months, according to sources in the district administration.

Though one and half years have passed, the progress of the project has been poor due to delay in the release of payment to the contractor, reveal sources in the HSVP, which had released the tender.

While the project comes in the ambit of the State Industrial Infrastructure Development Scheme (SIIDS), the payment was to be released by the HSVP, which is carrying out the work on ground.

According to the contractor, a bill of around Rs 10 crore has not been cleared for the past over nine months, forcing him to stop the work. “I have paid an interest of Rs 55 lakh to the bank for the loans that I have taken since the start of the project,” he said.

The sources said the HSVP had been awaiting the release of the funds by the Department of Industries and a delay in this regard has led to the problem. The project involves the upgrade of civic infrastructure, including construction of cemented roads, laying of sewer lines, and installation of streetlights and water supply network in several sectors here.

BR Bhatia, a former president of the Faridabad Industries Association, said delay had not only affected production, but had also led to filthy civic conditions and acute dust pollution in the city, affecting people’s health and hygiene.

“Despite the annual contribution of over Rs 1,600 crore as revenue, the industry here continues to be at the receiving end in terms of civic infrastructure,” said Rajiv Chawla, president, Integrated Association of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises of India. The government should invoke a penalty clause with compensation to the victims,” he demands.

“Efforts are on to resolve the issue and the work is expected to resume soon,” said an HSVP official.

Industry at receiving end

— Rajiv Chawla, industrialist

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network