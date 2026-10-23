Power employees' strike: Normal life hit in Rohtak, Jhajjar

Residents of Rohtak and Jhajjar districts faced hardships in the strike by electricity employees on Friday in protest against recent orders of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) granting a 25-year parallel distribution licence to private company Eleven Power Private Limited in Gurugram and Nuh. By late evening, the restoration of power had started following the power employees calling off the strike.

In Rohtak, power supply disruptions in several localities and villages triggered protests, with residents of Kansala and Ghilod villages blocking the highway late on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The protesting villagers alleged that the power supply had remained disrupted since morning, bringing routine activities to a standstill. They said they were unable to operate water motors and even inverters had stopped functioning, leaving several houses without electricity.

Advertisement

“The entire village is plunged into darkness, while officials’ colonies have electricity. The common public is being made to suffer,” the protesters alleged, demanding immediate restoration of power supply.

In Jhajjar, Residents of Valmiki Basti, Silani Gate, Sector 6, Yadav colony, Chhawani Colony, Rahania colony and Beri gate area faced severe hardship as the locality remained without electricity for many hours.

Advertisement

The outage has disrupted daily activities, affected drinking water supplies and forced children to complete their homework using mobile phone torches. Residents had to depend on generators and inverters, but these alternatives provided limited relief. Local women said managing household chores had become increasingly difficult without electricity.

Meanwhile, the strike continued to affect electricity services in both districts, even as the administration took preventive measures to maintain law and order.

Rohtak District Magistrate Satbir Singh imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, within 200 metres of offices of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) and other government premises in the district.

The order prohibits protests, demonstrations, rallies, processions, sloganeering, public meetings and the setting up of protest sites within the specified area. The Assembly of five or more persons has also been prohibited. Carrying weapons, ammunition, sticks, sharp-edged weapons and inflammable materials in the restricted areas has been barred.

“The order aims to prevent disruptions to electricity services, protect government property and ensure the smooth functioning of public services amid the employees’ strike. The police have been directed to deploy adequate personnel and maintain regular patrolling and surveillance. Violators may face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable legal provisions,” said an official.

In Jhajjar, electricity employees’ leader Ram Darshan Kaushik questioned the government’s response to the agitation. He said if the Chief Minister and the Energy Minister were genuinely unaware of the employees’ concerns, they should visit the protest site and listen to their grievances.

The employees have beendemanding the cancellation of parallel distribution licences in Nuh and Gurugram, alleging that the issue has raised concerns among power sector workers.