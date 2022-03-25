Norms on hot-mixing along roads being flouted: NGO

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 24

Citing health hazards posed by hot-mixing being done along the roads for repair and patchwork, Green Earth, a non-government organisation (NGO) in Kurukshetra, has sought compliance with NGT guidelines and a stopping of the practice of hot-mixing along the roads.

The NGO says that hot-mixing on the roads is a clear violation of NGT guidelines. It emits toxic gases and deteriorates air quality. The government should look for some alternative technology for the patchwork and repair of roads.

Naresh Bhardwaj, executive member, Green Earth, said, “There are directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that hot-mixing can’t be done on the roads. All public authorities were directed to ensure that during construction and maintenance of roads, coal tar, bitumen and/ or asphalt mix should be brought in molten condition. It should neither be burnt nor should fire be lit to melt these substances on open road. But it can be observed that during repair work, hot-mixing is done on the roads. We have raised the issue with the district administration and departments concerned repeatedly but to no avail. The NGT guidelines are being violated and the NGO has decided to file a complaint in the NGT against the violation.

“The department should set up a compact hot-mixing plant, prepare the material at a lesser populated area and bring the material for the further work in trailers.

Meanwhile, an official in PWD (B&R) said, “Some repair and patchwork are being carried out by the department to keep the roads motorable. No alternative is available. Repairing the roads is an important work and such repairs are not carried out in routine by the department.”